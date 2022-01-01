Germano ALVES NUNEZ (GERMANO ALVES NUNEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PASTEUR B- Garches 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Florent Schmitt- Saint cloud 1988 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Germano ALVES NUNEZ (GERMANO ALVES NUNEZ)
-
Vit à :
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, France
-
Né le :
27 déc. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Germano ALVES NUNEZ (GERMANO ALVES NUNEZ) a ajouté Lycée Florent Schmitt à son parcours scolaire
-
Germano ALVES NUNEZ (GERMANO ALVES NUNEZ) a ajouté PASTEUR B à son parcours scolaire