Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JOFFRE- Neuilly plaisance 1962 - 1967
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Neuilly plaisance 1967 - 1971
-
Lycée Robert Doisneau- Corbeil essonnes 1971 - 1975
-
Lycee De Corbeil-essonnes- Corbeil essonnes 1971 - 1975
-
Ecole D'infirmières- Montfermeil 1976 - 1979
-
Infirmieres -anesthesistes , Salpetriere- Paris 1995 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gilbert GILBERT RAMELLI (RAMELLI)
-
Vit Ã :
CHULA VISTA, Etats-Unis
-
NÃ© en :
1956 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Devenu americain il y a 15 ans
Profession :
Infirmier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
