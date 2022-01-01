Gilbert RUAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
Lycée Colbert Lorient - 50 Ans- Lorient 1956 - 1961
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Colbert- Lorient 1956 - 1961
Parcours militaire
-
511 Eme Regiment Train- Auxonne
Incorporation au 7Ã©me RT Ã AUXONNE , caserne Bonaparte1962 - 1964
-
BONAPARTE- Auxonne
Instructeur incorporation1962 - 1964
Parcours entreprise
-
France Télécom- PARIS 1964 - 1965
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gilbert RUAULT
-
Vit Ã :
LANNION, France
-
NÃ© le :
30 juil. 1941 (80 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ© France TÃ©lÃ©com
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
