RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Cabariot
Gilles GAILLOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Joseph Lair (Saint Jean D Angely)- Saint jean d'angely 1973 - 1975
-
LES TOURS- Saint jean d'angely 1975 - 1977
-
Collège Georges Texier- Saint jean d'angely 1977 - 1979
Parcours club
-
SCA- Saint jean d'angely 1974 - 1976
Parcours militaire
-
5ème Genie- Versailles
troufion1981 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
College St Paul- Pern 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gilles GAILLOU
-
Vit à :
LAFRANCAISE, France
-
Né en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Educateur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4