Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Saint-Jean-de-Lier

Gilles GILLES BLANCHARD (BLANCHARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Cherche à recontacter pour ecole et college Albert De Mun : Pierre Manuel bidault (6eme et 3eme ). prof de francais = montigny si je me souviens bien.

  • Profession :

    Membre du directoire

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages