Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Limeil brevannes 1969 - 1973
ECOLE ALBERT DE MUN- Nogent sur marne 1973 - 1974
Collège Albert De Mun- Nogent sur marne
Je recherche (Jean Luc ?) Bidault1973 - 1979
Ccip-cft Gambetta Paris 20- Paris 1979 - 1983
Iut De Cachan Université Paris Xi- Cachan 1983 - 1985
INSTITUT IMAGE ET COMMUNICATION- Paris 1985 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
Cité Des Sciences Et De L'industrie De La Villette - Informaticien- Paris 1991 - 1999
CHELLO BROADBAND - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1999 - 2000
Groupe Seloger.com- Paris 2000 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gilles GILLES BLANCHARD (BLANCHARD)
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
NÃ© en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Cherche à recontacter pour ecole et college Albert De Mun : Pierre Manuel bidault (6eme et 3eme ). prof de francais = montigny si je me souviens bien.
Profession :
Membre du directoire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Gilles GILLES BLANCHARD (BLANCHARD) a ajoutÃ© Groupe Seloger.com Ã son parcours professionnel
Gilles GILLES BLANCHARD (BLANCHARD) a reconnu Gilles BLANCHARD sur la photo ingé 3
Gilles GILLES BLANCHARD (BLANCHARD) a reconnu Gilles BLANCHARD sur la photo COMMUNION DE LAPROMO 6 EME 75 76
Gilles GILLES BLANCHARD (BLANCHARD) a reconnu Gilles BLANCHARD sur la photo 7ème