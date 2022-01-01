Gilles GILLES DEROUBAIX (DEROUBAIX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lambersart 1962 - 1968
-
Lycée Gaston Berger- Lille 1968 - 1971
Parcours militaire
-
Ba188- Djibouti 1971 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
PEINTURES AVI- Mouvaux 1978 - 1984
-
VENILIA MAISON DECOR- Hellemmes lille 1985 - 1990
-
DEKEYN- Haubourdin 1990 - 2005
-
As Creation - AttachÃ© commercial (Commercial)- Lyon 2005 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gilles GILLES DEROUBAIX (DEROUBAIX)
-
Vit Ã :
Espagne
-
NÃ© en :
1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
...Aujourd'hui , nous vivons en Espagne ,
prés de Valence , ou il fait bon vivre , nous sommes un groupe de français et Belges de22 personnes
et nous n'avons pas le temps de nous ennuyer .
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Gilles GILLES DEROUBAIX (DEROUBAIX)
En retraite depuis le1_10_2011
-
Gilles GILLES DEROUBAIX (DEROUBAIX) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Tolède
-
Gilles GILLES DEROUBAIX (DEROUBAIX) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Tolède