Gilles SCOTTO DI CARLO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de projet informatique

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voyages