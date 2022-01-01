Gilles SCOTTO DI CARLO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
SIAGE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montpellier 1996 - 1997
Gfi Informatique - Informaticien (Informatique)- ANTIBES 1997 - 1998
FRISKIES FRANCE SAS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rueil malmaison 1998 - 1999
Direction informatique du courrier (La Poste) - Informaticien (Informatique)- MONTPELLIER 1999 - 2001
AMUE - Consultant fonctionnel SIFAC (SAP ECC 6) et APOGEE (Informatique)- Montpellier 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Gilles SCOTTO DI CARLO
Vit à :
MONTPELLIER, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique