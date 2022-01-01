GrÃ©goire RICOTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Elle Et Lui  - Chef de cuisine (Autre)

     -  Perigueux

    Chef de cuisine avec Colette Daudrix pendant 5 ans dans les annees 80 au chateaux de Rognac. Bonjour Le tonton Dumain

    2006 - 2014

  • LYCEE ALBERT CLAVEILLE  - Chef de cuisine

     -  Perigueux 2006 - 2014

  • Lycée Camille Jullian  - Chef de cuisine

     -  Bordeaux 2014 - maintenant

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    GrÃ©goire RICOTE

  • Vit Ã  :

    PAYS BASQUE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1961 (61 ans)

  • Profession :

    Chef de cuisine

