Parcours
Parcours club
-
JUDO CLUB- Perigueux 1966 - maintenant
-
Judo- Club Rue Kléber Est Ensuite Salle Du Toulon- Perigueux
judo ju-jitsu aikido1968 - maintenant
-
Asptt Chamiers- Coulounieix chamiers
aikido2004 - 2005
-
Dojo Departemental- Coulounieix chamiers
aikido2005 - 2011
Parcours de vacances
-
Centre Aéré La Daudie- Perigueux 1967 - 1972
-
Ccas Colonie Pelvezy- Perigueux 2001 - 2001
Parcours scolaire
-
école Lakanal- Perigueux 1968 - 1970
-
Ecole Primaire Sainte Marthe Â– Saint Jean- Perigueux 1970 - 1971
-
ECOLE LE CENTRE ANDRE DAVESNE- Perigueux 1971 - 1972
-
Collège Bertran De Born- Perigueux 1972 - 1977
-
LEP HOTELIER DE NAILLAC- Bergerac 1977 - 1979
-
LEP DE NAILHAC- Nailhac 1977 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Elle Et Lui - Chef de cuisine (Autre)- Perigueux
Chef de cuisine avec Colette Daudrix pendant 5 ans dans les annees 80 au chateaux de Rognac. Bonjour Le tonton Dumain2006 - 2014
-
LYCEE ALBERT CLAVEILLE - Chef de cuisine- Perigueux 2006 - 2014
-
Lycée Camille Jullian - Chef de cuisine- Bordeaux 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :GrÃ©goire RICOTE
-
Vit Ã :
PAYS BASQUE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de cuisine
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
