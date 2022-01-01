Guillaume DELATRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
CLUB SPORTIF DES CHEMINOTS DU MANS- Le mans 1979 - 1996
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Trompe Souris- Saint georges du bois 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Le Marin- Allonnes 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Le Mans Sud- Le mans 1988 - 1991
-
SCIENCES ECO- Le mans 1991 - 1996
-
Université Pantheon-sorbonne : Paris I- Paris 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan- OLIVET 1998 - 1999
-
Auchan- CHAMBRAY LES TOURS 1999 - 2003
-
Cadrea- Chambray les tours 2003 - 2006
-
CADREA ARTEDIEM- Le mans 2006 - 2018
-
La Manufacture De Vinyles- Lathuile 2018 - 2019
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Guillaume DELATRE
-
Vit à :
ANNECY, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible