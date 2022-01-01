Guillaume LEMONNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • 126 Regiment D'infanterie  - Grenadier Voltigeur (Autre)

     -  Brive la gaillarde

    1Ã¨re Compagnie - 3Ã¨me Section

    2000 - 2001

  • 43 Bima  - Tireur de prÃ©cision

     -  Abidjan

    Compagnie d'infanterie - 3Ã¨me Section

    2001 - 2002

  • Delamare Environnement  - BÃ»cheron-Elagueur (Autre)

     -  Quetteville 2004 - 2010

  • BLIZZARD ENTERTAINEMENT  - Agent du support client (Autre)

     -  Velizy

    IGS Customer Support

    2010 - 2011

  • FORMATION AFPA A IFS  - Technicien d'assistance en informatique  (Informatique)

     -  Ifs 2011 - 2011

  • ARMATIS CAEN  - TÃ©lÃ©conseiller (Commercial)

     -  Caen

    GDF Suez

    2011 - 2011

  • Aid'o Pc Informatique  - Technicien en Informatique (Informatique)

     -  Ifs 2012 - 2018

  • CAHEM  - Responsable technique - Support en informatique & rÃ©alitÃ© virtuelle (Informatique)

     -  Mondeville 2018 - 2018

  • FORMATION AFPA A IFS  - Technicien SupÃ©rieur SystÃ¨mes & RÃ©seaux (Informatique)

     -  Ifs 2019 - 2019

  • Communauté De Communes Normandie Cabourg Pays D'auge  - Technicien support informatique (Informatique)

     -  Dives sur mer 2019 - 2019

  • Alticap  - Technicien systÃ¨mes et rÃ©seaux (Informatique)

     -  Caen 2020 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Guillaume LEMONNIER

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT AUBIN SUR MER, France

  • NÃ© le :

    20 mars 1982 (39 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicien SupÃ©rieur SystÃ¨mes & RÃ©seaux

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :