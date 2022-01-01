Gwenaelle HOLT (GELEOC) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE LOUIS BLANC- Vittel 1972 - 1974
-
Ecole Le Haut De Fol (Vittel)- Vittel 1974 - 1978
-
Collège Lou Castellas- Marguerittes 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Alphonse Daudet- Nimes 1983 - 1986
-
Bts E.n.c.p.b.- Paris 1987 - 1989
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris 1987 - 1989
-
Université Montpellier Ii- Montpellier
Licence/Maitrise/DEA Doctorat en Neuroscience1989 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON- London 1996 - 1999
-
Mass General Hospital - Harvard Medical School- Boston 1999 - 2001
-
UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA - Chercheur (Autre)- Charlottesville 2001 - 2011
-
Children''s Hospital Boston - Chercheur (Autre)- Boston 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gwenaelle HOLT (GELEOC)
-
Vit à :
BOSTON, Etats-Unis
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ecrivez moi si vous me reconnaissez... Je serais ravie de reprendre contact avec les anciens amis!
Profession :
Scientifique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
