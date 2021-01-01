Gwenaelle ROUSSEAU (FERRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Encore une saison de twirling qui s'achève, félicitation aux équipes vendéennes, notamment l'île d'yeu, Les Herbiers, Challans, Saint Fulgent. Super week-end aux Herbiers.

  • Profession :

    Secrétaire médicale

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages