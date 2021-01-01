Gwenaelle ROUSSEAU (FERRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Andre (La Roche Sur Yon)- La roche sur yon 1979 - 1987
-
Lycée Atlantique- Lucon 1991 - 1994
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers- Rochefort 1995 - 1998
Parcours club
-
Association Danse St André- La roche sur yon 1981 - 1995
-
Club De Twirling- Frossay 2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Hospitalier De Blaye (33) - Infirmière (Autre)- Blaye 1998 - 1999
-
Maison De Repos (33) - Infirmière (Autre)- Leognan 1999 - 2001
-
Maison De Repos (85) - Infirmière (Autre)- Cugand 2001 - 2002
-
NCN - Infirmière bloc opératoire (Autre)- Reze 2002 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gwenaelle ROUSSEAU (FERRE)
-
Vit à :
LES LUCS-SUR-BOULOGNE, France
-
Née le :
23 janv. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Encore une saison de twirling qui s'achève, félicitation aux équipes vendéennes, notamment l'île d'yeu, Les Herbiers, Challans, Saint Fulgent. Super week-end aux Herbiers.
Profession :
Secrétaire médicale
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible