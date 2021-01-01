Hélène CORDONNIER (TOUSSAINT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LOUISE MICHEL- Aulnoye aymeries 1983 - 1985
COLLEGE SUZANNE LANOY- Aulnoye aymeries 1992 - 1995
Lycée Jessé De Forest- Avesnes sur helpe 1995 - 1998
Lycée André Lurçat- Maubeuge 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
ELIZABETH ARDEN - Assistante Planning (Production)- Seclin 2000 - 2001
CONECTIS - Assistante commerciale France et Export (Commercial)- Lesquin 2001 - 2003
Tifany Industries - Responsable appros (Production)- Villeneuve d'ascq 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Hélène CORDONNIER (TOUSSAINT)
Née le :
15 nov. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
