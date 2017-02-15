HÃ©lÃ¨ne GIEZEK (SINTIVE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • Sbbl

     -  Bethune 1988 - 2000

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Mariée, 2 enfants

  • Profession :

    Professeur des Ã©coles

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :