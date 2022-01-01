RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Perpignan
HÃ©lÃ¨ne SCHNEIDER (DE MARTINO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Croissy sur seine 1967 - 1972
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Croissy sur seine 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :HÃ©lÃ¨ne SCHNEIDER (DE MARTINO)
-
Vit Ã :
PERPIGNAN, France
-
NÃ©e le :
20 juil. 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
HÃ©lÃ¨ne SCHNEIDER (DE MARTINO) a reconnu HÃ©lÃ¨ne SCHNEIDER DE MARTINO sur la photo 4ème
-
HÃ©lÃ¨ne SCHNEIDER (DE MARTINO) a reconnu Dominique PISSARELLO sur la photo classe CP