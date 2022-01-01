RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã FrÃ©jus
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Saint raphael 1967 - 1969
-
ST JOSEPH DE CLUNY FARAVOHITRA- Tananarive 1969 - 1972
-
Collège Alphonse Karr- Saint raphael 1973 - 1975
-
Lycée Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Saint raphael 1976 - 1978
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Helene TIRANTE (CANDAELE)
-
Vit Ã :
FREJUS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
54 ans et grand mère depuis 5 mois d'une petite LENA,
A la recherche d'un emploi
Profession :
SANS
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Barbade - Cameroun - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Madagascar - Maroc - Porto Rico - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Tchad - Tunisie - Turquie
Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Australie - Bolivie - Botswana - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Colombie - Ã‰gypte - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - JamaÃ¯que - Mexique - Namibie - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Paraguay - PÃ©rou - Somalie - Tanzanie - ThaÃ¯lande - VÃ©nÃ©zuela - Zimbabwe
