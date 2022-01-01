Herve CHOVOGEON (HERVE CHOVOGEON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Francisque Sarcey (Dourdan)- Dourdan 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Francisque Sarcey- Dourdan 1975 - 1978
-
Université D'orléans- Orleans 1978 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Chambre De Commerce Et D'industrie De Paris- Paris 1989 - 2016
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Herve CHOVOGEON (HERVE CHOVOGEON)
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
21 mars 1959 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Herve CHOVOGEON (HERVE CHOVOGEON) a ajouté Chambre De Commerce Et D'industrie De Paris à son parcours professionnel
-
Herve CHOVOGEON (HERVE CHOVOGEON) a ajouté Université D'orléans à son parcours scolaire
-
Herve CHOVOGEON (HERVE CHOVOGEON) a ajouté Lycée Francisque Sarcey à son parcours scolaire
-
Herve CHOVOGEON (HERVE CHOVOGEON) a ajouté Lycée Francisque Sarcey (Dourdan) à son parcours scolaire