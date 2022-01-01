Herve DETRAIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Tourcoing 1949 - 1957
-
Lycée Colbert- Tourcoing 1957 - 1961
Parcours entreprise
-
Service Municipal D'électricité De Tourcoing- Tourcoing 1961 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Herve DETRAIN
-
Vit à :
MÉRIGNY, France
-
Né en :
1943 (79 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, marié, trois enfants, et dix petits enfants, donc beaucoup de bonheur.
Profession :
Retraité
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
