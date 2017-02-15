Herve PRIVET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Alsace (Luneville)- Luneville 1976 - 1977
Ecole Vosges (Luneville)- Luneville 1977 - 1981
Collège E Bichat- Luneville 1981 - 1986
BOUTET DE MONVEL- Luneville 1986 - 1988
Lycée Henri Loritz- Nancy 1988 - 1992
INSTITUT NATIONAL POLYTECHNIQUE DE LORRAINE- Nancy
SpÃ©cialisation RÃ©seaux Informatiques2001 - 2002
INSTITUT NATIONAL POLYTECHNIQUE DE LORRAINE- Nancy
Administration SystÃ¨mes et RÃ©seaux - SpÃ©cialisation Cloud Computing2015 - 2015
Parcours entreprise
ASAT- Maxeville 1994 - 2002
STANISLAS INFORMARIQUE- Luneville 2002 - 2005
Lh Informatique - Co-gÃ©rant d'entreprise (Autre)- Blainville sur l'eau 2006 - 2009
3e International Sa - Technicien rÃ©seau (Informatique)- Custines 2009 - 2014
Orange - Technicien d'Intervention (Technique)- Epinal 2016 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Herve PRIVET
Vit Ã :
REMENOVILLE, France
NÃ© le :
26 juin 1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien Intervention Orange
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
