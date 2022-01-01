Hubert PERNELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame- Mantes la jolie 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Mantes la jolie 1990 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
PELOTON AUTOROUTE- Saint arnoult en yvelines 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Iton Seine- Bonnieres sur seine 1996 - 1997
-
Rank Xerox (Xerox)- PARIS 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Hubert PERNELLE
-
Vit à :
PERDREAUVILLE, France
-
Né le :
23 août 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
TECHNICIEN
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3