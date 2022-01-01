RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Du Havre Groupe Esc Normandie- Le havre 1981 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Xerox- 1984 - 1986
-
Digital Equipment Corporation- Lyon 1986 - 1998
-
LEGATO- Velizy villacoublay 1998 - 1999
-
EMC- Lyon 1999 - 2002
-
Suse - Alliance Director (Commercial)- 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Huet HUET PIERREFRANCOIS (PIERREFRANCOIS)
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né le :
25 oct. 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Partner Executive chez SUSE - éditeur logiciel Open Source -
Profession :
Inégnieur Commercial Partenaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
