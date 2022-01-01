RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Alphonse De Lamartine (Villefranche Sur Saone)- Villefranche sur saone 1976 - 1978
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Villefranche sur saone 1978 - 1980
-
COLLEGE LONGCHAMBON- Lyon 1980 - 1983
-
LA MARTINIERE MONPLAISIR- Lyon 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée La Martinière Terreaux- Lyon 1987 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
IFM ELECTRONIC - Commercial (Commercial)- Pantin 1991 - 1991
-
NAUDER - Commercial (Commercial)- Caluire et cuire 1992 - 1992
-
SIMINOR - Commercial (Commercial)- Gennevilliers 1992 - 1994
-
F.a.b. - Commercial (Commercial)- Castelnau le lez 1995 - 1999
-
AFCA - Commercial (Commercial)- Genas 1999 - 2001
Parcours club
-
JUDO CLUB LUGDUNUM- Lyon 2000 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Huu Thang NGUYEN
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Professeur de Judo et Ju-Jitsu
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
