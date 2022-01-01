Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Huu Thang NGUYEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • IFM ELECTRONIC  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Pantin 1991 - 1991

  • NAUDER  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Caluire et cuire 1992 - 1992

  • SIMINOR  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Gennevilliers 1992 - 1994

  • F.a.b.  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Castelnau le lez 1995 - 1999

  • AFCA  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Genas 1999 - 2001

Parcours club

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Professeur de Judo et Ju-Jitsu

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :