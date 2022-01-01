Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Amiens dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Ingrid BARBIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • CORIOLIS SERVICE  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  Amiens 2006 - 2006

  • CAF DE LA SOMME  - Agente administrative (Administratif)

     -  Amiens

    Service courrier

    2008 - 2009

  • GRETA  - Formatrice

     -  Amiens 2011 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Ingrid BARBIER

  • Vit Ã  :

    AMIENS, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    15 mai 1979 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Hello :)

  • Profession :

    Formatrice

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Fan de

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :