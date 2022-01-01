RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Amiens dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE GEORGES QUARANTE- Amiens 1986 - 1991
Collège Etouvie- Amiens 1991 - 1995
Lycée Robert De Luzarches- Amiens 1995 - 1998
Université Picardie-jules-verne : Amiens- Amiens 1998 - maintenant
Université De Nanterre : Paris X- Nanterre 2001 - 2002
Centre De Formation Atalante- Compiegne
P.A.O. (Infographie)2003 - 2004
Université De Picardie Jules Verne- Amiens
Licence Lettres Sciences du langage Communication / MÃ©dia2007 - 2008
Dep D'amiens- Amiens
D.U.F.A.2010 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
CORIOLIS SERVICE - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Amiens 2006 - 2006
CAF DE LA SOMME - Agente administrative (Administratif)- Amiens
Service courrier2008 - 2009
GRETA - Formatrice- Amiens 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Ingrid BARBIER
Vit Ã :
AMIENS, France
NÃ©e le :
15 mai 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello :)
Profession :
Formatrice
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
