RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Ancy-Dornot dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES FRERES SAINT AUGUSTIN- Metz 1976 - 1979
-
Institution De La Salle Metz- Metz 1979 - 1982
-
LEP ST CHRETIENNE- Metz 1982 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON)
-
Vit Ã :
ANCY SUR MOSELLE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) a reconnu Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) sur la photo 5ème1
-
Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) a reconnu Catheline BOURGEOIS sur la photo 5ème1
-
Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) a reconnu Raphael BARTHELEMY sur la photo 5ème1
-
Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) a reconnu GisÃ¨le BOULANGER sur la photo 5ème1
-
Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) a reconnu Philippe LHOTEL sur la photo 5ème2 centre ville
-
Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) a reconnu Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) sur la photo 5ème2 centre ville
-
Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) a reconnu Thierry KREICHER sur la photo 3éme
-
Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) a ajoutÃ© Lep St Chretienne Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) a ajoutÃ© Institution De La Salle Metz Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Ingrid BUVET (POINSIGNON) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Des Freres Saint Augustin Ã son parcours scolaire