Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Bourron marlotte 1983 - 1988
-
CES INTERNATIONAL- Fontainebleau 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée François Ier- Fontainebleau 1992 - 1995
-
Universität Freiburg Im Breisgau- Freiburg 1995 - 1997
-
Ruprecht-karls Universität- Heidelberg 1997 - 1998
-
Ost Asien Institut- Ludwigshafen 1998 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Boehringer Ingelheim - Chef de projet (Marketing)- WIESBADEN 2002 - 2005
-
Mccann Healthcare - Cadre de service communication (Communication)- Francfort 2006 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Fontainebleau 2010 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ingrid DEPREYTERE-ORTH (DEPREYTERE)
-
Vit à :
HASSLOCH, Allemagne
-
Née en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
En congé maternité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2