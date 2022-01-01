RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Senlis dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Mace (Liancourt)- Liancourt 1979 - 1983
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Clermont 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Sévigné- Compiegne 1988 - 1989
-
Lycée Marie France- Toulon 1989 - 1992
-
Cours Marie-france- Toulon 1989 - 1992
-
Faculté D'eco Appliquée U3- Aix en provence 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
MAIRIE DE SENLIS- Senlis 1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Ingrid GAUDELET
-
Vit Ã :
SENLIS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Souvenirs... Souvenirs...
Un gros bisou à toutes les personnes que j'ai eu le plaisir de connaître... et aussi à toutes celles avec qui je suis en relation aujourd'hui...
Profession :
Assistante de direction
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
