RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Treis-Sants-en-Ouche dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Ingrid LASPEYRES (LASPEYRES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT JEAN- Lomme 1979 - 1985
-
Collège Le Parc- Haubourdin 1986 - 1990
-
LYCEE BEAUPRE- Haubourdin 1990 - 1993
-
Haute école De La Ville De Liège- Liège 1995 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ingrid LASPEYRES (LASPEYRES)
-
Vit à :
QUINCY VOISINS, France
-
Née en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Orthophoniste
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Ingrid LASPEYRES (LASPEYRES) a ajouté Haute école De La Ville De Liège à son parcours scolaire
-
Ingrid LASPEYRES (LASPEYRES) a ajouté LYCEE BEAUPRE à son parcours scolaire
-
Ingrid LASPEYRES (LASPEYRES) a ajouté Collège Le Parc à son parcours scolaire
-
Ingrid LASPEYRES (LASPEYRES) a ajouté ECOLE SAINT JEAN à son parcours scolaire