Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT MARTIN- Vertou 1967 - 1976
-
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Vertou 1976 - 1977
-
Collège Saint-blaise- Vertou 1977 - 1979
-
LYCEE LA BAUGERIE- Saint sebastien sur loire 1979 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
Apprentissage Confection Femme Et Lingerie - Vendeuse (Autre)- Vertou 1981 - 1983
-
Soverdis Unico - Vendeuse Charcuterie (Autre)- Vertou 1983 - 1984
-
Ville De Vertou (44) - Centre Aéré- Vertou 1985 - 1985
-
Centre E.leclerc Sodiretz - Vendeuse Charcuterie (Commercial)- Nantes 1986 - 2003
-
GASTRONOME - Agent de Production- Le bignon 2002 - 2007
-
ANNE DE BRETAGNE - Industrie fabrication (Autre)- Thouare sur loire 2003 - 2003
-
A.s.m (Charcuterie) - Vendeuse Charcuterie- Nantes 2003 - 2003
-
Biscuiterie Nantaise Bn - Agent de Production- Vertou 2007 - 2007
-
COMTAL - Agent de Production- Le bignon 2007 - 2007
-
Waterman - Agent de Production- Saint herblain 2007 - 2007
-
SAUNIER DUVAL EAU CHAUDE CHAUFFAGE INDUSTRIE - Agent de Production- Nantes 2008 - 2009
-
Trelleborg Prodyn Et Soratech - Agent de Production- Nantes 2009 - 2012
-
EUROFINS LABORATIORE MICROBIOLOGIE OUEST - Laborentine- Nantes 2012 - 2012
-
CLEAR CHANEL - Agent de Production- Nantes 2012 - 2012
-
DAHER - Manutentionnaire et gestion des stocks- Nantes 2013 - 2014
-
TRISTONE FLOWTECH FRANCE - Agent de Production- Carquefou 2014 - 2015
-
PERIDY - Agent de Production- Commequiers 2015 - 2016
-
SAMIPLAST MENUISERIE - Agent de Fabrication- La chaize giraud
Plusieurs société en Menuiserie (Cougnaud,JH, Sidonie,Bio Habitat2016 - 2021
-
Burgaud Métallurgie - Agent de Production- Saint hilaire de riez 2020 - 2020
-
PROCESS - Agent de Production- Challans 2021 - 2021
-
Mfc Manufacture - Agent de Fabrication- Machecoul 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabel PICHAUD-PAVY (PICHAUD)
-
Vit à :
PAYS DE LA LOIRE, France
-
Née le :
29 août 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Opératrice de fabrication
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
