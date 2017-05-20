Isabelle GARCIA (WERNERT SCHNEPF ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame De La Villette- La ravoire 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Stef Logistique - Cariste (Autre)- Valence 2017 - 2021
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Isabelle GARCIA (WERNERT SCHNEPF )
-
Vit Ã :
ST JEAN LE CENTENIER, France
-
NÃ©e le :
11 avril 1989 (32 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Isabelle GARCIA (WERNERT SCHNEPF ) a ajoutÃ© Stef Logistique Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Isabelle GARCIA (WERNERT SCHNEPF ) a ajoutÃ© Collège Notre-dame De La Villette Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Isabelle GARCIA (WERNERT SCHNEPF ) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 13 février