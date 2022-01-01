Isabelle GIRARD (GLASSET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GROUPE LEON LIEMANS- Rousies 1978 - 1979
-
Collège Ernest Coutelle- Maubeuge 1979 - 1984
-
Lycée Pierre Forest- Maubeuge 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Jessé De Forest- Avesnes sur helpe 1987 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
SCI LA PETITE LANDE - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Limont fontaine 1989 - 1993
-
Holding Financière Couteaux - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Le quesnoy 1994 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle GIRARD (GLASSET)
-
Vit à :
BERMERIES, France
-
Née le :
15 nov. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
COMPTABLE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
