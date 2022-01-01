Isabelle ISABELLE GARDE (GARDE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FRANCAISE- Bordj el bahri 1953 - 1954
-
école De Fille De Cherchell- Cherchell terre 1954 - 1955
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Hadjout 1955 - 1956
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Tenes 1956 - 1957
-
ECOLE MICHELET- Toulouse 1957 - 1959
-
Collège Bellevue- Toulouse 1960 - 1962
-
CLASSIQUE ET MODERNE DE JEUNES FILLES- Albi 1962 - 1963
-
BITCHE- Albi 1963 - 1966
-
Bts Assistant De Direction / Ozenne- Toulouse 1966 - 1968
Parcours entreprise
-
Syndicat D''initiative- Toujouse 1967 - 1968
-
Compagnie Générale Fiduciaire- Toulouse 1968 - 1971
-
CMC - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Madrid 1972 - 1974
-
Union Internationale Des Télécommunications - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Geneve 1993 - 2009
Parcours club
-
Encuentro De Dos Mundos- Ferney voltaire 1994 - maintenant
-
Contacts-cultures-cuisines- Ferney voltaire 1995 - maintenant
-
Encuentro De Dos Mundos- Ferney voltaire 1995 - maintenant
-
Contacts-cultures-cuisines- Ferney voltaire 1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle ISABELLE GARDE (GARDE)
-
Vit à :
SÈTE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante de direction
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2