Isabelle ISABELLE (LINOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA MADELEINE- Chateau thierry 1975 - 1981
-
Collège Saint-joseph La Madeleine- Chateau thierry 1981 - 1982
-
Collège Jean Racine- Chateau thierry 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Jean De La Fontaine- Chateau thierry 1986 - 1992
-
IUT REIMS- Reims 1992 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle ISABELLE (LINOT)
-
Vit à :
FEREBRIANGES, France
-
Née le :
10 août 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible