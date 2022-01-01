Isabelle LACOUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maxime Quevy (Aniche)- Aniche 1977 - 1983
-
Lycée Hélène Boucher- Somain 1986 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Isabelle LACOUR
-
Vit Ã :
RENNES, France
-
NÃ©e le :
13 dÃ©c. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Aucune
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Isabelle LACOUR a reconnu CÃ©cile LACOUR (DAILLY) sur la photo 1ère ACC
-
Isabelle LACOUR a reconnu Isabelle PESIN (LACOUR) sur la photo 1ère ACC
-
Isabelle LACOUR a reconnu Isabelle PESIN (LACOUR) sur la photo CE2
-
Isabelle LACOUR a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : une grosse erreur
le plus mauvais jour de ma vie.