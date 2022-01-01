Isabelle LEBOUCHER (NABERG) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ARMAND SYLVESTRE- Courbevoie 1971 - 1974
-
ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Neuilly plaisance 1974 - 1975
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Neuilly plaisance 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Georges Clémenceau- Villemomble 1980 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
MAIRIE DE PARIS DPJEV- Paris 1983 - 1990
-
Microsoft- LES ULIS 1992 - 2021
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle LEBOUCHER (NABERG)
-
Vit à :
ESSONNE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante de Direction
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1