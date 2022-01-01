Isabelle MERCIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Gaston Roupnel (Gevrey Chambertin)- Gevrey chambertin 1970 - 1977
-
COLLEGE LA CHAMPAGNE- Gevrey chambertin 1977 - 1982
-
Lycée Les Arcades- Dijon 1981 - 1984
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Hôpital Pitié Salpétrière- Paris 1984 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
HOPITAL BROUSSAIS- Paris 1987 - 1988
-
CLINIQUE MEDICIS- Draguignan 1988 - 1989
-
HOPITAL BONNET- Frejus 1989 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Instant Présent Yoga- Vidauban 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle MERCIER
-
Vit à :
VIDAUBAN, France
-
Née le :
3 janv. 1966 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière, écrivaine
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2