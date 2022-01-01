Isabelle VALLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ROMAIN ROLLAND- Fontenay sous bois 1972 - 1975
-
ECOLE EDOUARD VAILLANT LE TERROIR- Fontenay sous bois 1975 - 1980
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Fontenay sous bois 1980 - 1981
-
JULIOT CURIE- Fontenay sous bois 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Professionnel La Source- Nogent sur marne 1985 - 1986
-
Sgt Du Lycée Professionnel La Source- Nogent sur marne 1985 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle VALLON
-
Vit à :
FONTENAY SOUS BOIS, France
-
Né en :
1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible