RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Niort
Isabelle WAFFLARD (WAFFLARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean-pierre Timbaud- Drancy 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Pantin 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Pantin 1988 - 1991
-
Université Pantheon-sorbonne : Paris I- Paris 1991 - 1996
-
CESCI- Paris 1998 - 1999
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Saintes 2005 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
POTEL ET CHABOT - Autre (Autre)- Paris 1991 - 1997
-
Teleperformance - Chef de groupe (Marketing)- PARIS 1998 - 2001
-
Teleperformance- MONTREUIL 1998 - 2003
-
Teleperformance - Chef de groupe (Marketing)- MONTREUIL 2001 - 2003
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE JONZAC - Infirmière (Autre)- Jonzac 2008 - maintenant
-
CH NIORT - Infirmière (Autre)- Niort 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle WAFFLARD (WAFFLARD)
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je sais, je n'ai plus de cheveux!!!
C'est pas un mal
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Isabelle WAFFLARD (WAFFLARD) a ajouté CH NIORT à son parcours professionnel