Jackie BELLETTRE (MORAGUES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
KHD DEUTZ MWM - Cadre de service communication (Communication)- Gennevilliers
06/74 à 12/81 Secrétaire Commercial VALCKE Frères 01/82 à 12/90 marketing/communication KHD DEUTZ1974 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jackie BELLETTRE (MORAGUES)
-
Vit à :
ERAGNY SUR OISE, France
-
Née le :
23 sept. 1941 (80 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraitée
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1