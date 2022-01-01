Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sartrouville

Jamal LAKKARI CERET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • Bouygues Telecom  - Responsable de Service (Informatique)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY

    Responsable Stratégie Hébergeur Responsable Infrastructures Responsable de Portefeuille Projet

    1997 - 2008

  • Geo-projects  - Consultant SI (Profession libérale)

     -  Colombes

    Gestion de projets IT transverses Management de Transition

    2009 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Consultant SI

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages