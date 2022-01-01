Jean-Christophe LELIEVRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Notre-dame - Saint Sigisbert- Nancy 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Nancy 1989 - 1990
-
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1990 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Christophe LELIEVRE
-
Vit à :
VILLECRESNES, France
-
Né le :
30 août 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-Christophe LELIEVRE a ajouté Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii) à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean-Christophe LELIEVRE a ajouté Lycée Notre-dame - Saint Sigisbert à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean-Christophe LELIEVRE a ajouté Lycée Jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire