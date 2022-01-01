Jean-Christophe LOUIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FERDINAND BUISSON- Dreux 1974 - 1978
-
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Vernouillet 1978 - 1983
-
Lycée Benjamin Franklin- Orleans 1986 - 1988
-
Section D'enseignement Professionnel Du Lycée Benjamin Franklin- Orleans 1986 - 1988
Parcours club
-
DAC JUDO- Dreux 1980 - 1989
-
Croix-rouge Française- Dreux 1985 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
1er Gc- Reims 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
LG PHILIPS DISPLAYS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Dreux 1993 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Christophe LOUIS
-
Vit Ã :
BROU, France
-
NÃ© en :
1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CommerÃ§ant
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-Christophe LOUIS a reconnu Jean- Christophe LOUIS sur la photo 3éme