Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ELSA TRIOLET- Talant 1979 - 1984
Collège Boris Vian- Talant 1984 - 1988
Lycée Saint-joseph- Dijon 1988 - 1992
Lycée Polyvalent La Prats- Cluny 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
Michelin - Assistant commercial (Commercial)- AMIENS 1994 - 1996
Michelin - Commercial (Commercial)- REIMS 1996 - 1999
Michelin - Responsable Grands Comptes (Commercial)- CLERMONT FERRAND 2000 - 2004
Michelin - Marketing Produit (Marketing)- CLERMONT FERRAND 2004 - 2009
Michelin - Market Inteligence (Marketing)- CLERMONT FERRAND 2009 - 2013
Michelin - Directeur marketing- BUDAPEST 2013 - 2017
Michelin - Marketing Director (Marketing)- Queretaro 2018 - 2022
Michelin - Managing Director (Direction générale)- Panama city 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean-Christophe MIOT
Vit à :
QUERETARO, Mexique
Né en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Marketing manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Bosnie-Herzégovine - Brésil - Bulgarie - Canada - Chine - Colombie - Croatie - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Guatemala - Honduras - Hongrie - Italie - Luxembourg - Macédoine - Malaisie - Maroc - - Mexique - Monténégro - Panama - Pays-Bas - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - République Dominicaine - République du Costa Rica - Russie - El Salvador - Serbie - Slovaquie - Slovénie - Sénégal - Suisse - Tchéquie - Turquie - Ukraine
