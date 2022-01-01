Jean-Christophe MIOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Michelin  - Assistant commercial (Commercial)

     -  AMIENS 1994 - 1996

  • Michelin  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  REIMS 1996 - 1999

  • Michelin  - Responsable Grands Comptes (Commercial)

     -  CLERMONT FERRAND 2000 - 2004

  • Michelin  - Marketing Produit (Marketing)

     -  CLERMONT FERRAND 2004 - 2009

  • Michelin  - Market Inteligence (Marketing)

     -  CLERMONT FERRAND 2009 - 2013

  • Michelin  - Directeur marketing

     -  BUDAPEST 2013 - 2017

  • Michelin  - Marketing Director (Marketing)

     -  Queretaro 2018 - 2022

  • Michelin  - Managing Director (Direction générale)

     -  Panama city 2022 - maintenant

  • Profession :

    Marketing manager

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :