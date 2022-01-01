Jean-Claude GIMENEZ (JEAN-CLAUDE GIMENEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire- Belloy en france 1955 - 1966
-
Collège Edouard Bourchy- Beaumont sur oise 1966 - 1969
Parcours entreprise
-
Sifa-diamant- La plaine saint denis 1969 - 1969
-
COMEPA- Pantin 1970 - 1972
-
MAAC- Neuilly sur seine 1973 - 1974
-
CFPA- Saint etienne du rouvray 1974 - 1975
-
CGR- Issy les moulineaux 1975 - 1976
-
THOMSON CGR- Stains 1976 - 1980
-
Ratp - Régie Autonome Des Transports Parisiens- 1980 - 2005
Parcours militaire
-
1er Rima- Granville 1972 - 1973
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Claude GIMENEZ (JEAN-CLAUDE GIMENEZ)
-
Vit à :
RAZAC SUR L'ISLE, France
-
Né le :
3 mai 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
