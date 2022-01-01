Jean-Claude JEAN-CLAUDE BONDARNEAU (BONDARNEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Le Ronquedo- Queven 1980 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Axilone Plastique Guidel - Tchénicien régleur (Autre)- Guidel 1992 - 2003
-
Niob Plastique (Guidel 56) - Technicien regleur plastique (Production)- Guidel 1992 - 2003
-
Axilone Plastique - Tchénicien régleur (Production)- Guidel 1992 - 2003
-
Ibs Multimedia - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Saint jean d'angely 2005 - 2009
-
IB CONCEPT - Technitien informatique (Informatique)- Saint jean d'angely 2011 - 2014
-
Ibjc Informatique - Informaticien (Technique)- Saint jean d'angely 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Claude JEAN-CLAUDE BONDARNEAU (BONDARNEAU)
-
Vit à :
SAINT-JEAN-D'ANGÉLY, France
-
Né le :
2 avril 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien informatique
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-Claude JEAN-CLAUDE BONDARNEAU (BONDARNEAU) a ajouté Ibjc Informatique à son parcours professionnel
-
Jean-Claude JEAN-CLAUDE BONDARNEAU (BONDARNEAU) a reconnu Jean-Claude BONDARNEAU sur la photo 02/90
-
Jean-Claude JEAN-CLAUDE BONDARNEAU (BONDARNEAU) a ajouté Ib Concept à son parcours professionnel