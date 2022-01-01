Jean-Claude LONG (JEAN-CLAUDE LONG) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE CHARLES PEGUY- Lyon 1958 - 1962
Lycée Du Parc- Lyon 1962 - 1969
Université Lumière : Lyon Ii- Lyon 1969 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
Conservatoire à Rayonnement Régional De Lyon- Lyon 1963 - 2017
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean-Claude LONG (JEAN-CLAUDE LONG)
Vit à :
TREPT, France
Né le :
3 mars 1952 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
