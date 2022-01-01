RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de MontpellierLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Montpellier
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Jules Ferry 2- Carcassonne 1966 - 1971
-
LE VIGUIER- Carcassonne 1971 - 1976
-
Lycée Paul Sabatier- Carcassonne 1976 - 1979
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE TOULOUSE LE MIRAIL- Toulouse 1979 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
LA TELEPHONIE - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Carcassonne 1983 - 1984
-
Informatique (Darty) - Développeur (Informatique)- PARIS 1984 - 1987
-
Prémaman-prénatal - Informaticien (Informatique)- Fosses 1987 - 1988
-
CREDIT COMMERCIAL DE FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1987 - 1989
-
INFORSUD - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montpellier 1989 - 2004
-
Sopra - Informaticien (Informatique)- MONTPELLIER 2004 - maintenant
-
Crédit Agricole Technologies Et Services - Sénior Project Manager (Informatique)- Montpellier 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-François LAUGIER
-
Vit à :
GRABELS, France
-
Né en :
1960 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Amis de Carcassonne, Toulouse, Sarcelles, Paris, Montpellier ou d'ailleurs, je serai ravi de vous retrouver. Je suis sur Montpellier contactez moi !
Profession :
Cadre informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Brésil - États-Unis - - Mauritanie - Sénégal
-
