Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de MontpellierLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Montpellier

Jean-François LAUGIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Amis de Carcassonne, Toulouse, Sarcelles, Paris, Montpellier ou d'ailleurs, je serai ravi de vous retrouver. Je suis sur Montpellier contactez moi !

  • Profession :

    Cadre informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :
    Brésil - États-Unis - - Mauritanie - Sénégal