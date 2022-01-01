Jean-FranÃ§ois TREHOREL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES TILLEULS- Tregueux 1968 - 1970
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Tregueux 1970 - 1975
-
Collège Croix Saint-lambert- Saint brieuc 1975 - 1978
-
Collège Anatole Le Braz- Saint brieuc 1978 - 1980
-
Lycée Ernest Renan- Saint brieuc 1980 - 1981
-
Lycée Rabelais- Saint brieuc 1981 - 1984
-
IUT DE VANNES- Vannes 1984 - 1986
Parcours militaire
-
ECOLE DES FOURRIERS- Rochefort 1986 - 1986
-
COMAR LE HAVRE- Le havre 1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Carrefour- 1988 - 1989
-
Carrefour- 1989 - 1992
-
Carrefour- 1992 - 1995
-
Carrefour- LAVAL 1995 - 1997
-
Carrefour- JAKARTA 1997 - 2003
-
ALFA RETAILINDO- Jakarta 2004 - maintenant
-
Pt Ramayana Lestari - Directeur (Commercial)- Jakarta 2009 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-FranÃ§ois TREHOREL
-
Vit Ã :
JAKARTA, Indonésie
-
NÃ© en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Comme tous ceux qui sont partis loin et depuis longtemps, je pense beaucoup a mes racines,mon passe.
Profession :
Retail consultant
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Belgique - Cambodge - Chine - CorÃ©e du Sud - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - France - Hongrie - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Malaisie - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Pays-Bas - Philippines - Royaume-Uni - Slovaquie - Suisse - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
-
Jean-FranÃ§ois TREHOREL a reconnu Jean-FranÃ§ois TREHOREL sur la photo 3ème F