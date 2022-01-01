Jean Gabriel CUVILLEZ (JEAN-GABRIEL CUVILLEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Immaculé Conception Bailleul- Bailleul 1970 - 1973
Lycée Ozanam- Lille 1973 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
OLIVETTI LILLE- Lille 1978 - 1980
LE GALIBOT- Lens 1983 - 1985
Inter 59- Sequedin 1985 - 1989
LE GALIBOT- Lens 1985 - 1994
KOMPASS- Courbevoie 1996 - 1998
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean Gabriel CUVILLEZ (JEAN-GABRIEL CUVILLEZ)
Vit à :
59139 WATTIGNIES, France
Né le :
15 mars 1956 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
