Jean Gabriel MALLART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié (2 fois) 6 enfants, 2 "beaux enfants", 17 petits enfants (10
    Filles et 7 gars) et 4 arrières petits-enfants (1 fille et 3 garçons). J'ai traversé la France du nord au sud.

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    8

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :