RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bessèges
Jean GUENUCHOT (JEAN PAUL GUENUCHOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALSACE LORRAINE- Bron 1962 - 1966
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean GUENUCHOT (JEAN PAUL GUENUCHOT)
-
Vit à :
BESSEGES, France
-
Né le :
9 mars 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jean GUENUCHOT (JEAN PAUL GUENUCHOT) a reconnu Jean GUENUCHOT (JEAN PAUL GUENUCHOT) sur la photo foot alsace lorraine
-
Jean GUENUCHOT (JEAN PAUL GUENUCHOT) a ajouté ECOLE ALSACE LORRAINE à son parcours scolaire